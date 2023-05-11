Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Osteoporosis Drugs Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Osteoporosis Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers osteoporosis drugs market analysis and every facet of the osteoporosis drugs market data. As per TBRC’s osteoporosis drugs market forecast, the osteoporosis drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.5 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.7% through the forecast period.

A surge in the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to propel the growth of the osteoporosis drug market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major osteoporosis drugs companies include Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segments

1) By Type: Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), RANK Ligand Inhibitors

2) By Administration: Oral, Injectable

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Sales

4) By Application: Primary Osteoporosis, Secondary Osteoporosis

These types of drugs refer to a medication that enhances bone mineral density and helps to avoid fractures. It entails the treatment and prevention of fractures in addition to the use of medicines to strengthen bones.

