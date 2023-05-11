Google searches for remote working jobs are up 23% over the past year

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Google searches for remote working jobs are up 23% over the past year indicating a growing trend of people searching for flexible, home-based working, despite the global pandemic ending. According to Google statistics, (as shown in the graph pictured) there were over 13k searches for the term 'remote working jobs' this month alone

With the demand for candidates seeking remote working remaining high, employers are adopting measures to retain a team that is willing to come into the office at least a few times a week, including investing in features to attract and retain staff, such as greener, calmer spaces and planting to improve wellbeing.

Since the pandemic, office planting experts, Plant Plan, have seen a spike in demand from workplaces since the pandemic began. As clients are increasingly recognising the benefits of plants in creating an office space that their staff enjoy and want to work in.

Speaking on behalf of Plant Plan, Kyle McVean said,

"Amidst the increasing number of labour strikes in the UK, companies are adopting proactive measures to enhance workplace culture and boost employee happiness. Integrating plants into the workplace has emerged as a favoured and advantageous alternative for employers who desire an attractive workspace and seek to enhance employee wellbeing and increase productivity."

A new trend is emerging, with companies creating social and comfortable workplaces to meet the changing expectations of their employees. They aim to retain staff and avoid high turnovers by investing in innovative designs and amenities to entice employees back to the workplace.

Kyle also commented that, "These changes aim to enhance employee happiness, boost morale, and establish a positive work-life balance. With the growing popularity of biophilic design, we are seeing a larger increase in planting enquiries from workplaces than ever before. Studies have shown that Plants in the workplace bring a string of health and wellness advantages to employees… more employers are realising this and coming to us for their office planting needs as a result."

The transformation in the narrative around office spaces indicates that businesses are embracing this change and striving to create environments that align with their employees' changing expectations when it comes to a hybrid approach to working where office attendance and working from home combine.

The increase in remote job searches and demand for workplace planting highlights the need to not only meet this balance, but the changing expectations of employees when it comes to the work environment. Companies that prioritise employee happiness and well-being through measures such as greener and calmer spaces and planting can foster a motivated and engaged workforce, leading to increased productivity and success.