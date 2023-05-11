Clinical Workflow Solutions Market to Reach USD 29.3 Billion by 2031 | 11.8% CAGR

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

The global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market generated $9.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market refers to the market for software and technologies that optimize and streamline the workflow processes in healthcare settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. These solutions aim to improve operational efficiency, enhance patient care coordination, and reduce errors and inefficiencies in clinical workflows.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Owing to rise in demand of evidence-based workflows in the healthcare settings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand clinical workflow solutions increased considerably to ensure service to optimum number of patients.

Innovations in clinical workflow solutions and services, rise in demand for telemedicine, and surge in need for maintaining the health records of patients led to the market growth during the pandemic.

The demand for telehealth increased as consumers and providers tried to find different ways for access and delivery of healthcare services. In April 2020, the overall telehealth utilization in outpatient care and office visits was nearly 78 times higher than that in February 2020.

The research provides an extensive segmentation of the global clinical workflow solutions market based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. The research analyzes their sub-segments to determine fastest growing and highest revenue generating segments for market players and new entrants. Market size and estimations for each segment and sub-segment are offered in the report to determine the steps to be taken in the coming years.

The data integration solutions segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including real-time communication solutions, workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions.

The cloud- based segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global clinical workflow solutions market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the on-premise segment.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the long-term care facilities segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the ambulatory care centers segment.

North America segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global clinical workflow solutions market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare LLC, CISCO, Ascom Holding AG, General Electric Company, Epic System Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Infor, Inc., NGXN Management LLC, McKesson Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

