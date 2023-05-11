Applicant Tracking System Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with IBM, Jobvite, Paycor
Stay up-to-date with Applicant Tracking System Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Applicant Tracking System market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Applicant Tracking System market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Applicant Tracking System market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Cornerstone (United States), ADP (United States), iCIMS (United States), Jobvite (United States), PeopleFluent (United States), SilkRoad Technology (United States), Paycor (United States)
— Craig Francis
If you are a Applicant Tracking System manufacturer and would like to check or understand the policy and regulatory proposals, designing clear explanations of the stakes, potential winners and losers, and options for improvement then this article will help you understand the pattern with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-applicant-tracking-system-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Applicant Tracking System market to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by End User (Retail, Consumer Goods, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing) by Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.14Billion
Definition:
An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application used by employers to manage and streamline their recruitment process. It allows recruiters and hiring managers to manage job postings, track candidate applications, and communicate with candidates through a centralized platform.ATS software is used by companies of all sizes and is particularly useful for organizations that receive a large volume of applications. It can help to ensure that candidates are evaluated consistently and fairly, and that recruiters can quickly identify the best candidates for each job.While an ATS can be a powerful tool for recruiters, it is important to remember that it is just one part of the recruitment process. It is still essential to communicate effectively with candidates, build relationships with them, and evaluate their fit with the organization before making a hiring decision.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Applicant Tracking System Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Applicant Tracking System
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-applicant-tracking-system-market
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Book Latest Edition of Applicant Tracking System Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=2863
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Cornerstone (United States), ADP (United States), iCIMS (United States), Jobvite (United States), PeopleFluent (United States), SilkRoad Technology (United States), Paycor (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Applicant Tracking System Market Study Table of Content
Applicant Tracking System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Cloud Based, On Premises] in 2023
Applicant Tracking System Market by Application/End Users [Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises]
Global Applicant Tracking System Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Applicant Tracking System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Applicant Tracking System (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
Check it Out Complete Details os Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-applicant-tracking-system-market
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, North America, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn