Media Asset Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Media Asset Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the media asset management market. As per TBRC’s media asset management market forecast, the media asset management market size is expected to grow to $10.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.22%.

The growing digital advertising is driving the growth of the media asset management industry. North America is expected to hold the largest media asset management industry share. Major players in the media asset management market include Amazon.com Inc., Dalet S.A., Imagen Ltd., Prime Focus Technologies, Sony Group Corporation, Microsoft Corporation.

Media Asset Management Market Segments

1) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud (SaaS)

2) By Organization Size: SMEs (Small And Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprises

3) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

A media asset management (MAM) is a program used to store and manage high-volume video and multimedia files in an organization to form a media library to provide unified and centralized access to important files and saves time in asset retrieval.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Media Asset Management Market Trends

4. Media Asset Management Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Media Asset Management Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

