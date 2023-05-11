Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is estimated to reach $847.6 million by 2031 , Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market -Infographics - AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size was valued at $436.17 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $847.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 6.8%

· Current Market Size: USD 436.17 Million

· Forecast Growing Region: APAC

· Largest Market: North America

· Projection Time: 2022- 2031

· Base Year: 2022

North America accounted for a majority of the Blood Pressure Cuffs Industry share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Owing to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced blood pressure monitoring devices, increase in healthcare expenditure, and presence of major key players in the country and the strategies they adopt for the development of blood pressure cuffs to provide better monitoring of heart rates and blood pressure for the person with hypertension or other chronic cardiovascular diseases.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐟𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬-

American Diagnostic Corporation

Baxter

Cardinal Health

Elanor Surgical

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medline Industries LP

Omron Healthcare Inc

Spacelabs Healthcare

Spengler Holtex Group

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (267+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-pressure-cuffs-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the reusable blood pressure cuff segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By age group, the adult segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By end user, the hospitals dominated the market in 2021 and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

