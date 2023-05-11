Cough Syrup Market is Expected to Attain Huge Growth , Poised to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2027

Cough Syrup Market

Key players operating in the cough syrup market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

CAGR: 2.8%

· Current Market Size: USD 5.2 Billion

· Forecast Growing Region: APAC

· Largest Market: North America

· Projection Time: 2020- 2027

· Base Year: 2019

The cough syrup market has witnessed notable trends in recent years. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and herbal alternatives, leading to a rise in demand for organic and plant-based cough syrups. Manufacturers are focusing on developing products with fewer side effects and improved efficacy. Additionally, there is a growing preference for sugar-free and alcohol-free formulations to cater to health-conscious consumers.

The market is also witnessing advancements in packaging and convenient dosage formats such as single-dose sachets and spray bottles. Furthermore, online retail platforms are gaining prominence, offering a convenient purchasing channel for consumers. Overall, the cough syrup market is adapting to evolving consumer preferences and embracing innovation to meet their demands.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027 due to easier availability of cough syrups at retail pharmacies, rise in geriatric population, and less stricter laws regarding the abuse of cough & cold medicines in the region. However, LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as governments are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing cases of respiratory disorder.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐲𝐫𝐮𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Abbott Laboratories

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson services Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current global cough syrup market trends forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global cough syrup market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise cough syrup market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the global cough syrup market.

