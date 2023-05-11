“La La La (Bulletproof)” is the new, powerful piano driven tour de force single from UK singer songwriter, JOHN REILLY
About the Song Artist: John Reilly Track Title: ”LaLaLa (Bulletproof)” ISRC Code: GB – M7C – 20 - 00002SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “La La La (Bulletproof)” is the new, powerful piano driven tour de force single from UK singer songwriter, JOHN REILLY & another stunning example of his writing partnership with Canadian pianist, LEWIS NITIKMAN. From the get-go ‘LaLaLa’ rockets out of the grey mist of an earth enveloped in uncertainty & stasis & positively hails the joy of the one thing helping to keep sane. ‘All we need is a telephone, a satellite beaming me to your home!’ Reilly sings, at a time when Zoom & Facetime have become saviours in connecting generations & loved ones over short distances as well as across the world. Reilly celebrates and sings out positivity in an assault on the gloom of constantly demoralising, negative news.
A ground breaking video has been produced by Rob Fitzgerald from Hip Video Promo out of New Jersey. The lyric video gloriously juxtaposes old & modern technology by following a 1960’s Japanese Sci Fi hero “Starman” in his quest to save the earth with embedded exciting live footage of Reilly communicating with his audience.
Liverpool born singer songwriter, JOHN REILLY - now Sheffield’s adopted musical son has followed his success in the USA & Canada with his band BOY ON A DOLPHIN by returning to begin a solo career which is growing with the emergence of his powerful & moving albums
“Tea Cozy Hat”, “Zebulon” & “Bad Vibe Shredder”. He has helped with the raising of £170,000 with his performances & song, “Women Of Steel”, co-written with JOHN PARR (St Elmo’s Fire”) & Grammy Award winning producer, Eliot Kennedy which culminated in a major statue in the centre of Sheffield honouring the women who worked in the steel industry during both wars. Reilly also performed the song on BBC 1’s TV show, “The People Remember” last November & he is now writing the screen play for “The Woman Of Steel” story.
BBC radio have supported Reilly’s singles “Not Alone”, “Living With It”, “Building Avalon” & his spiritually uplifting Christmas single, “Peace Sign” – all co-written with Lewis Nitikman.
A John Reilly concert is almost a spiritual event - an evening where every emotion is touched & unleashed in a uniquely intimate atmosphere created by his intensely profound lyrics & stunning vocals!
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT JOHN REILLY:
“A classic English singer songwriter in the Ray Davies/Richard Hawley mould” – Sunday Express.
“Fantastic album brilliant voice – out of 5, I’d give it a 10” – Paul O’Grady, Radio 2
“Every song is a perfect pop gem. Beautifully crafted, intelligent pop music of this standard is rare these days. – Classic Rock Magazine
“I’ve simply got to see him live!” (after playing the “Building Avalon” single) – Graham Norton (then Radio 2)
“Front man of legendary Sheffield band, Boy On A Dolphin goes solo with a powerful arsenal of beautifully crafted songs” – The Licks
“Beautiful intense vocals with genius lyrics” – Riff Magazine
Ken Bruce "A BIG SONG! and our listeners are letting us know!"
Steve Wright "Reilly’s new single is an anthem and I love it!"
Art Music Ltd (distributed by Proper Music) – International Release Impacting on 15 May 2023
Produced by Colin Eliot at Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield
