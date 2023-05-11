Refinery Catalyst Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Refinery Catalyst Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s refinery catalyst market forecast, the refinery catalyst market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.08 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global refinery catalyst industry is due to the increased demand for transportation fuel. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest refinery catalyst market share. Major refinery catalyst companies include Albemarle Corporation, W. R. Grace and Company, Axens group, Haldor Topsoe Holding A/S, BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Honeywell International Inc., Clariant AG.

Refinery Catalyst Market Segments

●By Type: FCC Catalyst, Hydrotreating Catalyst, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming Catalyst, Other Types

●By Ingredient: Zeolites, Metals, Chemical Compounds

●By Applications: Oil Refineries, Chemical Synthesis, Polymer Manufacturing, Environmental Safety, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Refinery catalysts are chemical substances used in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphtha into high-octane liquid products or reformat to change the rate of chemical reactions and improve the quality of the end product when treating petroleum, crude oil, and gasoline.

