Back To School Market Size Cross US $131.18 Billion by 2030 | Stationery segment led in terms of market share in 2020

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement in technology especially in the gadgets for back-to-school market and innovation in stationery products in market are likely to shape back-to-school market during the forecasted period. “

The global back-to-school market was valued at $66.1 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $131.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The stationary segment dominated in terms of market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14682

This current decade has witnessed a surge in the literacy rate specifically in Asia-Pacific, which is the largest and fastest growing across the globe. In addition, the region is growing in terms of online sales channel, as it is now emerging as one of the prominent sales channels in the retail sector. Many brands have now transitioned toward omni channel market approach. The online sale of school supplies has increased amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift of consumer behavior toward buying their requirement online is likely to continue in the future, which is anticipated to boost the market growth.

CXO further stated that globally, the adoption of digital tools during pandemic has led the education system to move further with the combination of online and offline education system. Universities are planning to continue their digital transformations and workshopping as a new strategies of learning for the upcoming years. Furthermore, the use of books is likely to reduce, whereas the penetration of digital tools such as kindle is expected to rise among students. This is attributed to the fact that kindle itself has multiple advantages, which have led to rise in its usage. In addition, kindle offers free books, cheaper books, dictionary, translations, electronic markers, large print, and search function, as well as is paperless. Each year, approximately 15 billion trees are cut down just for the production of text books globally; thus, paperless learning is gaining high traction in the global market, thus supporting sustainability. Therefore, owing to multiple advantages associated with kindle, universities are planning to adopt this digital tool into their education system, to ease the burden of weight and shift the students from offline learning to online learning, which is a more fun and easier way to help students in getting better education.

The stationery segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the stationery segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to necessity of various stationary products such as pens, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, color pencils, and notebooks across the globe. The report analyzes the segments including bagpack, electronic, clothing, shoes, and others.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to availability of broad variety of products under a single roof and ample availability of parking space and convenient operation timings. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to ease in availability, benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving features, and facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to register the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is due to huge consumer base and massive opportunities for growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14682

Key Findings Of The Study

Depending on the product type, the stationery segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, and is poised to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the maximum sales of back-to-school supplies were observed from the specialty stores segment in 2020, while the e-commerce segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific leads in terms of market share, and is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period

The price of products is less susceptible to volatility, and is likely to witness gradual growth in the coming years.

The key players profiled for in the global back-to-school market analysis include Acco Brands, Faber Castell, Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd., ITC Limited, Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd., Pelikan International Corporation Berhad, Schwan Stabilo Group, Staedetler, Wh Smith Plc, and Zebra Pen Corp. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Faber-Castell, Nike, Skybags., Izod, Staedtler., Canson, Adidas, Puma and Wildcraft