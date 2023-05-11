Medical Marijuana Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Analysis For 2023-2032

Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical marijuana market forecast, the medical marijuana market size is predicted to reach $57.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.5%.

This medical marijuana industry growth is due to increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical marijuana market share. Major players in the medical marijuana market include Canopy Growth Corporation, MedReleaf, Aphria Incorporation, Aurora Cannabis, Medical Marijuana Inc..

Global Medical Marijuana Market Segments

•By Product: Dried Flower, Extract Form

•By Type: Flower, Concentrate, Edibles, Other Types

•By Application: Pain Management, Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, Migraines, Depression And Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, Cancer, Other Applications

•By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical marijuana refers to the derivatives of the cannabis sativa plant. It is used to treat drug addiction issues or as a substitute for alcohol and other substances such as opiates and cocaine, including situations such as pain management, nausea and vomiting control, and pain relief.

