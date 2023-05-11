Global PVC Emulsion Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s PVC Emulsion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “PVC Emulsion Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s PVC emulsion market forecast, the PVC emulsion market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.73 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of r1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global PVC emulsion industry is due to the expansion in the construction sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest PVC emulsion market share. Major PVC emulsion companies include Chemplast Sanmar Limited, Finolex Industries Limited, SCG Chemicals Co Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, VESTOLIT GmbH & Co KG.
PVC Emulsion Market Segments
●By Type: Micro Suspension, Micro Seeded, Other Types
●By Application: Flooring And Wall Covering, Fabric Coating, Synthetic Leather Manufacturing, Automotive Mastic And Sealants, Printing Inks And Adhesives, Surface Coating, Other Applications
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
PVC emulsion is a small particle powder containing very little free monomer of polyvinyl chloride. It is used in the manufacturing of artificial leathers, toys, flooring, coatings, mastic for the automotive and construction sectors, and others.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC