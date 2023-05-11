Rheology Modifiers Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2030

Reports And Data

Rheology Modifiers Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for rheology modifiers was strong in 2021 and is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years. Several factors are expected to contribute to this growth, including increased demand for high-performance paints and coatings, a rise in construction and industrial activity, an increasing preference for high-quality home care products, and expanding research and development activities to improve the application of rheology modifiers.

In addition, rising disposable incomes and demand for sophisticated and high-quality housing and infrastructure, as well as increased production of automotive vehicles, are expected to drive demand for paints and coatings, further contributing to the growth of the rheology modifiers market.

Rheology modifiers are materials that alter the rheology of fluid compositions, controlling the viscosity and yield stress at different shear modes and rates. Water-soluble polymers, such as polyethylene glycols, are commonly used as rheology modifiers, selected based on their ability to avoid strong association with multiple pigment or latex particles, avoid associative thickening, and avoid depletion flocculation.

Associative thickeners, a class of water-soluble polymers developed through extensive research, are now widely used as thickeners for coatings, cosmetic formulations, and in oil recovery. Rheology modifiers are used in a wide range of industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, ceramics, inks and coatings, paper, detergents, and paints.

As robust rheology modifiers become increasingly available, formulators are able to customize flow requirements, optimize product performance, and modify rheological additives to suit a wide range of products, driving revenue growth in the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5054

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Lubrizol Corporation

• Clariant

• Arkema

• Croda International Plc.

• Ashland

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Elementis Plc.

• BYK Additives & Instruments

Notable Innovation of Rheology Modifiers Market

One notable innovation in the rheology modifiers market is the development of associative thickeners, which are a class of water-soluble polymers. Extensive research has been carried out to explore the potential of these polymers as commercial rheological modifiers, leading to their widespread use in a variety of applications.

Associative thickeners offer several advantages over traditional rheology modifiers, including improved control over viscosity, enhanced stability, and better compatibility with a wider range of formulations. They are widely used in coatings, cosmetic formulations, and in oil recovery.

Another notable innovation is the increasing availability of robust rheology modifiers that enable formulators to customize their flow requirements and optimize product performance without hampering chemical properties. This allows for greater flexibility and efficiency in product formulation and processing.

Overall, these innovations are driving growth in the rheology modifiers market and enabling manufacturers to develop more advanced and high-performance products to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rheology-modifiers-market

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, global vacuum packaging market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Organic

• Inorganic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Paints & Coatings

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Oil & Gas

• Inks

• Home Care Products

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5054

Thank you for reading our report. For more inquiry or query on customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the best report suited to your needs.

Browse Our Related Links:

Monoethylene Glycol Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/monoethylene-glycol-market

Textile Chemicals Market Share – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textile-chemicals-market

Ink Additive Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ink-additives-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.