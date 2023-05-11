Global IoT in Elevators Market Is Projected To Grow At Almost 17% Growth Rate Through 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “IoT in Elevators Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT in elevators market. As per TBRC’s IoT in elevators market forecast, the global IoT in elevators market size is expected to grow to $44.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.8%.
The growth in the IoT in elevators industry is due to increasing government initiatives for the creation of smart cities. North America region is expected to hold the largest IoT in elevators market share. Major IoT in elevators companies include Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd., KONE Corporation, Otis Worldwide Corporation, Schindler Holding Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
IoT in Elevators Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Application: Preventive Maintenance, Remote Monitoring, Advanced Reporting, Connectivity Management, Other Applications
• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global IoT in elevators industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
IoT in elevators refers to the use of internet of things (IoT) for the purpose of monitoring operational conditions by gathering a large amount of data in elevators for streamlining operations.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. IoT in Elevators Market Trends
4. IoT in Elevators Market Drivers And Restraints
5. IoT in Elevators Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
