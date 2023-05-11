Emerging Trends in the Mitral Valve Disease Market: A Comprehensive Market Report

Mitral Valve Disease Market - Infographics - AMR

The mitral valve disease market size is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mitral valve disease market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. This market report delves into the latest trends and insights shaping the landscape of mitral valve disease treatment.

CAGR: 8.8%

· Current Market Size: USD 2.5 Billion

· Forecast Growing Region: APAC

· Largest Market: North America

· Projection Time: 2021- 2031

· Base Year: 2021

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Minimally invasive techniques, such as transcatheter mitral valve repair, are gaining traction due to their reduced procedural risks and faster recovery times.

Advancements in Technology: Innovations like 3D echocardiography and robotic-assisted surgeries are revolutionizing mitral valve disease treatment, offering improved precision and better patient outcomes.

Increasing Adoption of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR): TMVR procedures are gaining prominence as a viable alternative to surgical intervention, providing new therapeutic options for patients deemed high-risk for surgery.

Growing Awareness and Healthcare Investments: A rising awareness about mitral valve disease, coupled with increased healthcare spending, is expected to propel the market forward, enabling better disease management and improved patient care.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• On the basis of treatment type, the mitral valve repair segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021; however, the mitral valve replacement segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• Depending on indication, the mitral valve regurgitation segment dominated the mitral valve disease industry in 2021; however, the mitral valve stenosis segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming future.

• By end user, the hospitals segment led the mitral valve disease industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

• Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Valcare Medical

Affluent Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Corcym UK Limited

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

ShockWave Medical, Inc.

Artivion, Inc.

Labcor Laboratorios Ltda

Braile Biomedica

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

