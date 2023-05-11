Lubricant Additives Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Lubricant Additives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Lubricant Additives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lubricant Additives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s lubricant additives market report, the lubricant additives market size is predicted to reach $20.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The growth in the lubricant additives market is due to increasing automotive sales. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major lubricant additives market manufacturers include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Chevron Oronite, The Lubrizol Corporation.

Global Lubricant Additives Market Segments

•By Type: Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Detergents, Anti-Wear Agents, Antioxidants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Friction Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Other Types

•By Lubricant Type: Engine Oil, Transmission And Gear Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Greases, Metal Working Fluids, Other Lubricant Types

•By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Food Processing, Metal Working, Power Generation, Other End User

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lubricant additives are substances that are added to lubricants in order to improve their performance and extend their lifespan. Its primary function is to increase the quality of the base stock under varying operating situations and to meet the high-performance requirements of any machinery.

