Aminoethylethanolamine Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast to 2030

Aminoethylethanolamine Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA) market has experienced significant growth in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so in the future. This is due to the increasing use of AEEA in various industries, including the manufacturing of wet-adhesion additives for latex paints, fuel and oil additives, fabric softeners, and surfactants. AEEA is also used as an intermediate to produce polycarboxylic acids and chelating agents. Additionally, AEEA has been found to be effective in absorbing carbon dioxide from post-combustion exhaust gases, which is driving its use in this area.

Compared to other industrial amines, AEEA has higher solubility, lower vapor pressure, greater heat absorption, higher absorption capacity, and lower desorption energy, making it a preferred choice. AEEA is a colorless liquid that is mainly used in the manufacture of various products, such as corrosion inhibitors, coatings, lube oil additives, epoxy curing agents, and chemical intermediates. It is also used in the manufacture of paper products and water treatment products.

AEEA is produced through a process of continuously hydrogenative amination of monoethylene glycol. It is also a precursor for the production of amphoacetates, which are used in the production of amphoteric surfactants. With increasing use of AEEA in chemical and textile processing, the market is expected to experience further revenue growth.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• BASF SE

• Nouryon

• Dow Chemical Company

• Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

• Restek Corporation

• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

• PolyOne Corporation

• Sanitized AG

• BioCote Limited

Factors Affecting of Aminoethylethanolamine Market

There are several factors affecting the Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA) market, including:

1. Increasing demand: The demand for AEEA is increasing due to its wide range of applications in various industries, including paint, oil, and textile manufacturing.

2. Properties of AEEA: Compared to other industrial amines, AEEA has unique properties such as higher solubility, lower vapor pressure, greater heat absorption, higher absorption capacity, and lower desorption energy, making it a preferred choice in many applications.

3. Carbon capture: AEEA has been found to be effective in absorbing carbon dioxide from post-combustion exhaust gases, which is driving its use in this area.

4. Production process: AEEA is industrially produced through a process of continuously hydrogenative amination of monoethylene glycol, and any disruptions or changes in this process can affect the market.

5. Regulations: Regulations related to the production and use of AEEA can affect the market, as changes in regulations can impact the demand and supply of the product.

6. Price fluctuations: Changes in the prices of raw materials used in the production of AEEA, such as monoethylene glycol, can affect the market, as it can impact the overall cost of production and the price of the final product.

7. Competition: The presence of alternative products in the market can also affect the demand for AEEA, as customers may switch to other options if they offer better quality or pricing.

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, global aminoethylethanolamine market has been segmented on the basis of grade, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• <99%

• >99%

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Chelating Agent

• Surfactants

• Textile Additives

• Lubricants

• Fabric Softeners

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

