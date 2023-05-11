Patio Doors Market Expected to Reach $59.3 Bn by 2032 | Allied Market Research

Patio Doors was hampered owing to reduction in construction activities along with the downfall of manufacturing industry that affected the production of doors

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patio doors market was valued at $38 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $59.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

A patio door is a type of external door that helps expose the outer area of house, such as patio, balcony or garden through the inner area. Such doors consist of a glass having aluminum, PVC or wooden framing that helps in bringing natural light inside the house and makes the house look more luxurious.

When it comes to home design, there are few features that are more important than the doors. Doors provide a crucial link between the interior and exterior of the house, and they play an important role in shaping the overall look and feel of a property. One type of door that has become increasingly popular in recent years is the patio door. In this blog, we will explore everything you need to know about patio doors, from their history to their benefits, and how to choose the right one for your home.

History of Patio Doors

The first patio doors can be traced back to ancient Rome, where large open-air spaces were a common feature of homes. These spaces were often connected to the living areas of the home through large sliding doors made of wood or bronze. Over time, this design spread throughout Europe and eventually made its way to America.

The first modern patio doors were introduced in the 1950s and quickly became popular due to their ability to let in natural light and provide easy access to outdoor spaces. Since then, patio doors have evolved significantly in terms of style, material, and functionality, making them a versatile and attractive addition to any home.

Types of Patio Doors

There are three main types of patio doors: sliding, French, and bi-fold.

Sliding patio doors are the most popular type of patio door and consist of two or more panels that slide along tracks. They are easy to operate and do not take up much space, making them a good option for smaller homes or rooms.

French patio doors, also known as hinged patio doors, consist of two doors that swing open from the center. They are a classic and elegant option that adds a touch of sophistication to any home.

Bi-fold patio doors are a more modern option and consist of multiple panels that fold and stack against one another. They provide a wider opening than sliding or French doors, making them ideal for homes that want to maximize their indoor-outdoor connection.

Benefits of Patio Doors

One of the biggest benefits of patio doors is their ability to let in natural light. This not only brightens up your home but can also help reduce your energy bills by reducing your reliance on artificial lighting.

Another benefit of patio doors is their ability to improve your home's indoor-outdoor connection. By creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, patio doors can make your home feel larger and more open. This can be especially beneficial for homes with smaller rooms or those that feel cramped.

Patio doors also provide easy access to outdoor spaces, making it easier to entertain guests, enjoy a meal outside, or simply relax in the sun. They can also add value to your home by increasing its overall appeal and functionality.

Choosing the Right Patio Door

When choosing a patio door, there are several factors to consider. These include the style, material, energy efficiency, and security features.

Style: The style of your patio door should complement the overall design of your home. Sliding doors are a good option for modern homes, while French doors add a classic touch. Bi-fold doors are ideal for contemporary homes that want to maximize their indoor-outdoor connection.

Material: Patio doors are available in a variety of materials, including wood, vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum. Each material has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it is important to choose one that fits your needs and budget.

Energy Efficiency: Look for patio doors with energy-efficient features, such as double or triple-pane glass, low-e coatings, and weather stripping. These features can help reduce your energy bills and keep your home comfortable year-round.

Security Features: Make sure your patio door has strong locks and other security features, such as shatter-resistant glass or laminated glass. These features can help keep your home safe and secure.

Competition Analysis

The major players profiled in the patio doors market report having significant patio doors market share are Simpson Door, Jeld Wen, Masonite, Sun Mountain, Stallion Doors & Millwork, Trustile Doors, LLC, Sierra Doors, Lynden Doors, Appalachian Garage Doors and Steves & Sons, Inc.