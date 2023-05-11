Royal Jelly Industry will Gain Momentum by 2031 to Surpass $2.1 Billion - LAMEA to witness the highest growth rate

Royal Jelly Global Industry

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hypopharyngeal gland of young worker bees (nurse) produces royal jelly to nurture young larvae and the adult queen bee. Fresh royal jelly is a homogeneous product with the consistency of a thin paste. It is light in color with yellow or brown tinges, has a strong phenolic odor, and has a characteristic spicy acidic-sweet flavor. The jelly is made up of around 57% to 70% water, 10% to 16% sugar, 13% to 15% protein, 2% to 3% minerals, and 3% to 6% fat, salts, and amino acids. The composition of fresh royal jelly differs according to the place and climate in which beekeeping is practiced.

Royal Jelly Market Size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Royal jelly is generated by coaxing colonies to develop queen bees outside of their native environment (swarming or queen replacement). It is only feasible with mobile comb hives and requires relatively little expenditure. Expert individuals who can dedicate significantly more time than is typically required for the manufacturing of other honeybee products are required. Without this need, it is only feasible to gather the contents of natural swarm cells on rare occasions, and this equates to little more than two to three grams for each hive. During a 5-6 month season, a well-managed hive may produce roughly 500g of royal jelly. Due to the higher risk of the perishability of the royal jelly, manufacturers have rapid access to suitable cold storage, such as a domestic freezer for small quantities and an industrial freezer for large quantities, where the royal jelly is held until it is sold or delivered to a collecting facility.

Bees are one of the most hard-working insects on the planet, pollinating and thereby reproducing many cultivated and wild plants, which are vital for food supply, human livelihoods, and biodiversity. Climate change, intensive farming, pesticide use, habitat loss, and pollution, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), have all influenced bees, resulting in a global population reduction. Furthermore, beeinformed.org reported that beekeepers in the United States lost 45.5 percent of their managed honey bee colonies between April 2020 and April 2021. Furthermore, the restriction on mobility during the pandemic's crucial period has hampered the import and export of live bees, resulting in a decrease in royal jelly output. As a result, the royal jelly market development is hampered by the general drop rate of bee colonies.

In recent years, online shopping has arisen as a new sales channel. The globe has embraced the usage of internet purchasing platforms. The benefits of online shopping include convenience, time savings, and the ability to access several selections with a single click. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the e-commerce industry will rise by 34.4 percent in 2021, with online retail sales increasing by 34.4 percent over the previous year. The UK has the highest percentage of online retail sales, going from 17.0 percent in 2019 to 27.5 percent in 2021, according to the study. The rising share suggests that individuals are shifting toward online purchases, and internet shopping is becoming more popular. Because customers have easy access to their preferred items, the availability of internet connectivity and digital advertising of royal jelly products is increasing the sale of cosmetics and nutraceuticals created with royal jelly. The rise in online royal jelly purchases is boosting royal jelly market demand and the royal jelly market growth.

The royal jelly market is segmented into application, type, form, and region. Depending on the application, the market is classified into food & beverages, healthcare, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and others. Depending on type, it is segregated into fresh royal jelly and royal jelly extract. By form, it is categorized into liquid, capsule, and gel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Key Findings of the Study

>According to the royal jelly market analysis, on the basis of application, the others segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of revenue, during the royal jelly market forecast period.

>On the basis of type, the royal jelly extract segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

>According to royal jelly market trends, on the basis of form, the gel segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

>On the basis of the country in Asia-Pacific, Japan was the largest market for the royal jelly industry in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

>On the basis of region, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

