Porcine Vaccine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Porcine Vaccine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s porcine vaccine market forecast, the porcine vaccine market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.34 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global porcine vaccine industry is due to the rising infection of swine disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest porcine vaccine market share. Major porcine vaccine companies include Bayer AG, Bimeda Holdings PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Animal Health, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Vetoquinol, Zoetis Animal Health, HIPRA.

Porcine Vaccine Market Segments

●By Technology: Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines

●By Disease Indication: Diarrhea, Swine Influenza, Arthritis, Bordatella Rhinitis, Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Virus (PRRSV), Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD), Other Disease Indications

●By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Hog or Pig Production Farm

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Porcine vaccines are a medical and pharmaceutical treatment that improves the health of pigs by shielding them from different bacteria, viruses, and other infections. It is used to increase the efficacy of protecting pigs from harmful ailments while increasing the output of top-notch meat for human consumption.

