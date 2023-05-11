Global Polyurethane Tire Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Polyurethane Tire Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Polyurethane Tire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polyurethane tire market forecast, the polyurethane tire market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.89 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global polyurethane tire industry is due to the rapid expansion of the retail and e-commerce industries. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyurethane tire market share. Major polyurethane tire companies include Trelleborg AB, Amerityre Corporation, Stellana AB, Thombert Inc., Uremet Corporation, Apexway Products Corp, TVS Group, Albion Casters, Softex Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd., Bermar Associates Inc., FallLine Corporation.

Polyurethane Tire Market Segments

●By Type: PPG Polyurethane, PTMEG Polyurethane

●By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

●By Application: Forklifts, Overhead Conveyor Systems, Industrial Carts, Railroads, Industrial Washer Systems, Roll forming Machinery, Elevators, Hyperloops

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyurethane tires refer to a type of press-on tire that is lighter than rubber tires and has more resistance to splitting, tearing, or chunking out under load. They have good traction as well as low rolling resistance. Polyurethane tires have roughly twice the lifespan of rubber tires and should only be used indoors for light applications such as warehousing.

The Table Of Content For The Polyurethane Tire Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Polyurethane Tire Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Polyurethane Tire Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

