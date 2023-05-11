Nuclear Fusion Market Size Expected To Reach $395 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Nuclear Fusion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Fusion Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nuclear fusion global market research. As per TBRC’s nuclear fusion market forecast, the nuclear fusion global market size is predicted to reach a value of $395.14 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6% through the forecast period.
Increased government funding for nuclear energy is expected to propel the nuclear fusion market growth going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major nuclear fusion companies include TAE Technologies Inc., Zap Energy Inc., First Light Fusion Ltd., General Fusion, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Tokamak Energy Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp.
Nuclear Fusion Market Segments
1) By Technology: Inertial Confinement, Magnetic Confinement
2) By Fuels: Deuterium, Tritium, Helium-3, Proton Boron
This type of fusion can be described as the process by which two light atomic nuclei combine to form a single heavier nucleus that releases massive amounts of energy. This is used to replicate on earth at an industrial scale, it could also provide virtually limitless clean, safe, and affordable energy.
