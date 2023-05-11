Global Vacuum Interrupter Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Vacuum Interrupter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vacuum Interrupter Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vacuum interrupter market. As per TBRC’s vacuum interrupter market forecast and analysis, the vacuum interrupter market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.32 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the vacuum interrupter industry is due to the increasing rate of urbanization and industrialization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest vacuum interrupter market share. Major players in the vacuum interrupter industry include ABB Ltd., Eaton, Crompton Greaves Limited, Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Company Limited, Meidensha Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Vacuum Interrupter Market Segments

● By Rated Voltage: 0–15 KV (Kilovolts), 15–30 KV (Kilovolts), Above 30 KV (Kilovolts)

● By Contact Structure: Flat Contact, Spiral Contact, Axial Magnetic Or Field Contact

● By End-User: Utilities, Oil And Gas, Mining, Transportation, Other End-Users

● By Application: Circuit Breaker, Contactor, Recloser, Load Break Switch, Tap Changer, Other Applications

● By Geography: The global vacuum interrupter industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vacuum interrupter refers to the technology used for repetitive switching, motor inrush current interruption, fault protection, overcurrent protection, and short-circuit protection. The vacuum interrupter is a vacuum-tight envelope containing a pair of separable contacts.

