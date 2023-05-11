Non-Meat Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Non-Meat Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Meat Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers non-meat ingredients market analysis and every facet of the non-meat ingredients global market outlook. As per TBRC’s non-meat ingredients market forecast, the non-meat ingredients market global size is predicted to reach a value of $49.32 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.7% through the forecast period.

The rising consumption of convenience food is expected to propel the non-meat ingredients market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest non-meat ingredients market share. Major players in the market include Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, Kerry Group, Dow, Essentia Protein Solutions, Advanced Food Systems, Wiberg GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Non-Meat Ingredients Market Segments

1) By Ingredient: Binders, Fillers, Extenders, Flavoring Agents, Coloring Agents, Preservatives, Salts, Texturing Agents

2) By Product Type: Fresh Processed Meat, Raw-Cooked Meat, Pre-Cooked Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured Meat, Dried Meat

3) By Source: Chemical substances, Plant origin, Animal origin

These types of ingredients refer to non-meat products that are used to add flavour notes and improve acceptability and bind moisture via proteins and carbs. It improves texture and extends shelf life by improving freeze-thaw stability with modified starches. The primary purpose of ingredients is to enhance the seasoning and color of the meat product, in addition to other functional and textural properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Non-Meat Ingredients Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

