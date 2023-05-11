Nitrile Gloves Market Forecast 2021-2030 with Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing requirements for workplace safety is a key factor driving nitrile gloves market revenue growth

Nitrile Gloves Market Size – USD 8.71 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Rising awareness about contamination and infections” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nitrile Gloves Market size reached USD 8.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing healthcare expenditure, stringent hygiene protocols for surgeries, increasing requirements for workplace safety, and rising awareness about contamination and infections are key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Nitrile has an inherent resistance to punctures that is three to five times higher than that of disposable latex gloves. Gloves used in the medical sector must be resistant to punctures and serve as a general barrier. Nitrile is an excellent substance that allows users to maintain their sense of touch which ensures that the glove user can easily feel and move items with their hands. Other materials, on the other hand, may limit the ability to handle items and impair one’s sense of touch, which can be problematic in some sectors. Nitrile, on the other hand, eliminates such issues by offering strong tactile sensitivity.

Rising demand for personal protective equipment for medical and surgical asepsis is driving revenue growth of the nitrile gloves market. Nitrile medical gloves are resistant to lipids and oils in the body. Nitrile exam gloves are a common synthetic substitute for natural rubber latex that reduces the risk of contact dermatitis caused by an allergic response to natural rubber proteins. Nitrile gloves with a powder coating absorb more moisture, polymer coatings have a smooth finish that makes putting gloves on incredibly simple, and chlorination softens and makes the nitrile less sticky. Using nitrile gloves protects not only the user against allergies but also any other patient or client who may come into touch with the gloves. Exam-grade nitrile gloves are sturdy and resilient, and they can safely handle several risks in the medical profession.

Prices of these raw materials are volatile and are expected to rise further in the forecast period, which could restrain revenue growth of the market. In addition, the shortage of butadiene owing to the sudden closure of most manufacturing plants has increased the production cost of nitrile gloves. This can also limit growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

Ansell Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Unigloves (U.K.) Limited

Dynarex Corporation

Superior Glove

Adenna LLC

MCR Safety

Cardinal Health

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The powder-free segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Powder-free nitrile gloves offer durability and tend to be stronger, which makes them well-suited to mechanics and the manufacturing industries. as well as are more skin-friendly than powdered gloves. Powder-free gloves are more versatile than powdered gloves owing to their oil, chemical, and water resistance. Such gloves are gentler on the skin than powdered gloves but may cause discomfort because of sweating over the day. The provision of a high level of grip and dexterity for handling and tricky work is one of the major factors rising demand for such gloves. Furthermore, powder-free design reduces contamination risk which makes it ideal for use in the food & beverage industry.

The disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Nitrile disposable gloves deliver excellent performance across a range of occupational applications and industries. Nitrile disposable gloves are preferred over latex gloves in many professions. Nitrile gloves are frequently used in a variety of professions because of their durability, particularly when exposure to poisons and infections that are spread by blood is a concern. Nitrile has a natural resilience to punctures that is three to five times greater than that of single-use latex gloves.

The medical grade segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Nitrile gloves of medical grade provide excellent protection against blood-borne pathogens, infections, and diseases, as well as chemicals and sharp objects. Nitrile gloves must fulfill the FDA's Acceptable Quality Limits (AQL) to be designated as medical grade. The gloves must have an AQL of 2.5 or less; meaning, only 2.5% of the gloves in a batch can fail the AQL tests. Furthermore, manufacturers must get 510(k) certification, which proves that the gloves are of appropriate quality for medical usage.

The healthcare segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Nitrile forms a skin-tight barrier that is spontaneously triggered by the heat of the hands that are wearing it. Dexterity is essential for diagnostic laboratory work, which is why synthetic materials are best used in a laboratory or clinical setting. Nitrile medical-grade gloves are ideal for usage in all types of healthcare settings since they protect against body fluids and blood-borne infections and are very puncture resistant.

Nitrile gloves market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Rising healthcare expenditure, with increasing awareness regarding contamination and infections in addition to the growing elderly population, are a few of the key factors. Moreover, nitrile gloves have replaced latex as the primary material in the U.S. medical industry owing to ongoing concerns over latex allergies. COVID-19 inclined demand for gloves, which highlighted the need for medical safety equipment manufacturers to prevent being dependable on imports hence, growing number of U.S. factories for medical gloves is driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

On 18 January 2022, Dynarex Corporation, a major manufacturer of durable medical equipment and disposable medical supplies, established a new industrial warehouse in Glendale, Arizona, in the Greater Phoenix Area. Dynarex's Southwest regional distribution facility will be housed in the 250,000-square-foot structure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nitrile Gloves market on the basis of type, product, grade, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Powder-free

Powdered

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Durable

Disposable

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical grade

Industrial grade

Food grade

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Healthcare

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Pharmaceutical

Oil & gas

Construction

Chemical

Cleanrooms

Metal & Machinery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

