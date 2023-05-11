Global Chickenpox Vaccine Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Chickenpox Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Chickenpox Vaccine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the chickenpox vaccine market. As per TBRC’s chickenpox vaccine market forecast, the chickenpox vaccine market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.20 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the chickenpox vaccine industry is due to the rising prevalence of chickenpox disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest chickenpox vaccine global market share. Major players in the chickenpox vaccine industry include Bio-Med, GSK plc., Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Green Cross Corporation, Merck & Co Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Chickenpox Vaccine Market Segments

● By Vaccine: Monovalent varicella vaccine, Combination varicella vaccine

● By Application: Mumps, Measles, Rubella, And Varicella Immunization, Herpes Zoster Immunization, Chickenpox Vaccination

● By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-User

● By Geography: The global chickenpox vaccine industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chickenpox vaccines are biological preparations that stimulate the cell-mediated immune response and prepare it to fight future infections caused by viruses by triggering IgG-mediated production of antibodies against varicella-zoster-specific pathogens that enter the body. The varicella-zoster virus causes chickenpox, which is a highly contagious disease (VZV).

