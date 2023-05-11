All-Terrain Vehicle ATV And Utility Task Vehicle UTV Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “All-Terrain Vehicle ATV And Utility Task Vehicle UTV Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the all-terrain vehicle ATV and utility task vehicle UTV market trends. As per TBRC’s all-terrain vehicle ATV and utility task vehicle UTV market forecast, the all-terrain vehicle ATV and utility task vehicle UTV market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.29 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the all-terrain vehicle ATV and utility task vehicle UTV industry is due to increasing tourism activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest all-terrain vehicle ATV and utility task vehicle UTV market share. Major players in the all-terrain vehicle ATV and utility task vehicle UTV industry include Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc., CFMoto, Deere Company, Hisun Motors Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.
All-Terrain Vehicle ATV And Utility Task Vehicle UTV Market Segments
● By Type: All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), Utility Task Vehicle (UTV)
● By Displacement: Less than 400CC, 400CC-800CC, More than 800CC
● By Fuel Types: Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, Solar
● By End User: Recreational, Sports, Agriculture and Utility, Military and Defence, Other End-Users
● By Geography: The global all-terrain vehicle ATV and utility task vehicle UTV industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility task vehicle (UTV) refers to the vehicle used for work and recreational activities such as off-roading. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is a motorised off-road vehicle with steering handlebars that runs on four low-pressure or non-pneumatic tyres. A utility task vehicle (UTV) refers to an off-road vehicle equipped by an internal-combustion motor engine of 1, 200 cubic centimetres or less and weighing between 1, 200 and 2, 600 pounds.
