Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size Expected To Reach $2.03 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Tangential Flow Filtration Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the tangential flow filtration market. As per TBRC’s tangential flow filtration market growth and forecast, the tangential flow filtration market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.03 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the tangential flow filtration industry is due to the increasing R&D spending. North America region is expected to hold the largest tangential flow filtration market share. Major players in the tangential flow filtration industry include Danaher Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Merck Millipore, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Repligen Corporation.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segments

● By Product: Reusable Systems, Single-use Systems, Membrane Filters

● By Technology: Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Reverse Osmosis

● By Application: Bioprocess Applications, Viral Vector, Vaccine Purification, Other Applications

● By Geography: The global tangential flow filtration industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tangential flow filtration is a bioprocess technique most commonly used in downstream processing and extraction. It is a rapid and efficient method for separation and purification of biomolecules, used in a wide range of biological fields such as immunology, protein chemistry, molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology.

