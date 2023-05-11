Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. As per TBRC’s depyrogenated sterile empty vials market forecast, the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market size is expected to grow to $4.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.
The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials industry. North America is expected to hold the largest depyrogenated sterile empty vials global market share. Major players in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials global market include APG Pharma, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences, Nipro PharmaPackaging, SCHOTT, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Segments
1) By Product: 2 ML, 5 ML, 10 ML, 20 ML, >20 ML
2) By Packaging: Glass, Plastic
3) By End User: Clinical Labs, Compounding Labs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organization, Distributors
Depyrogenated sterile empty vials refer to borosilicate glass containers with butyl-rubber stoppers and aluminum seals used for injectable drug storage. Depyrogenation is referred to as the elimination of pyrogenic substances including bacterial endotoxins through the application of heat.
