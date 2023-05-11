Mining Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers mining chemicals market analysis and every facet of the mining chemicals market research. As per TBRC’s mining chemicals global market forecast, the mining chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.17 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6% through the forecast period.
Increasing mining activities are expected to boost the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include AECI Mining Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant AG, SNF Group, Kemira, 3M, Solvay, Ecolab, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.
Mining Chemicals Market Segments
• By Product Type: Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors, Solvent Extractants, Grinding aids
• By Mineral Type: Base metals, Non-metallic minerals, Precious metals, Rare earth metals
• By Application: Mineral Processing, Explosives and drilling, Water and wastewater treatment, Other Applications
These types of chemicals refer to chemicals that are involved in separating minerals from their ore, such as cyanide, solvents, and sulfuric acid. These types of chemicals are crucial for the efficient recovery of ores from natural deposits. These substances are used to increase the metals and minerals purity.
