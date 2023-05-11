Data Center Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Data Center Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the data center market. As per TBRC’s data center market forecast, the data center market size is expected to grow to $739.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.51%.

Increasing growth in data volumes is expected to propel the data centers industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest data center industry share. Major players in the data center global market include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Equinix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corp.

Data Center Market Segments

1) By Type: Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge, Other Types

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By End User: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Government, Energy And Utilities, Other End Users

Data centers are referred to as physical facility that comprises networked computers, storage systems, servers, computational infrastructure, and application-delivery controllers. Data centers are needed by businesses for operations to store the data assets of the organization.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Market Trends

4. Data Center Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Data Center Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

