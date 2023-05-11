Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the intravenous immunoglobulin market. As per TBRC’s intravenous immunoglobulin market forecast, the intravenous immunoglobulin market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the intravenous immunoglobulin industry is due to the increasing geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest intravenous immunoglobulin market share. Major players in the intravenous immunoglobulin industry include Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Behring, Grifols SA, Kedrion SpA, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segments

● By Type: IgG (Immunoglobulin G), IgM (Immunoglobulin M), IgA (Immunoglobulin A), IgE (Immunoglobulin E), IgD (Immunoglobulin D)

● By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

● By Application: Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Other Applications

● By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care

● By Geography: The global intravenous immunoglobulin industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intravenous immunoglobulin refers to a therapy used for the treatment of immunodeficient people. It is administered in the form of intravenous infusion. Infusion liquid is made from immunoglobulins collected from healthy individuals and purified to eliminate any blood-borne infection or impurity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Trends

4. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

