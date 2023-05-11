Transportation Payment Solutions Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Transportation Payment Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transportation Payment Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the transportation payment solutions market. As per TBRC’s transportation payment solutions market forecast, the transportation payment solutions market is expected to reach $28.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.47%.

The shift to contactless payments is expected to propel the transportation payment solutions industry. North America is expected to hold the largest transportation payment solutions industry share. Major players in the transportation payment solutions global market include Ingenico, Kapsch Trafficom AG, Longbow Solution Sdn, LTK Engineering Services, Conduent Inc., Cubic Corporation, dormakaba Holding AG.

Transportation Payment Solutions Market Segments

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By System: Electronic Toll Collection, Electronic Transit Ticketing, Multimodal Electronic Payment

3) By Technology: Contactless Payment System, Magnetic Strip And Bar Coding, Near Field Communication

4) By Application: Bus, Car Rental, Toll, Train

Transport payment solutions refer to a payment system used for digital contactless payment during transportation. Using transportation payment solutions, users can pay for parking, tolls, and public transit.

