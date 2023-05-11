Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size, Worth, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic CFRP Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market. As per TBRC’s carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market forecast, the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic market size is expected to grow to $18.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The growth in the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market is due to rise in demand for lightweight vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) global market share. Major carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) companies include Solvay S.A, DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segments

• By Type: Polyacrylonitrile, Petroleum Pitch, Other Types

• By Resin: Thermosetting, Thermoplastic

• By End-User: Aerospace, Automotive, Sports and Leisure, Building and Construction, Wind Power Industry, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is a type of durable and strong carbon plastic reinforced with high-strength unidirectional fibers. It is composed of linked-chain carbon atoms in a matrix structure of polymer resin. It is lightweight, strong, stiff material and used wherever high strength-to-weight ratio and stiffness (rigidity) are required.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Trends

4. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

