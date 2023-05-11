Seafaring Beyond Borders: Electric Vessels Redefining Maritime Travel

The global electric ships market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for environment friendly transport system.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, a silent revolution has been taking place on the high seas. Electric ships, also known as electric vessels or e-ships, have emerged as a promising solution to reduce carbon emissions, combat climate change, and promote sustainable maritime transportation. Powered by electricity instead of traditional fossil fuels, these innovative vessels are reshaping the future of the shipping industry.

As the world seeks sustainable solutions to combat climate change, electric ships have emerged as a beacon of hope in the maritime industry. Their ability to reduce emissions, improve air quality, and promote sustainable transport is reshaping the way we view maritime activities. By embracing electric ships, we have the opportunity to chart a course towards a cleaner and greener future for our oceans and the planet as a whole.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Electric ship manufacturers are forced to stop all production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Ship manufacturers are facing short term operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the governments initiatives to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Naval prototype electric ship building projects are prone to delay due to delay in procurement of state-of-art equipment & components essential for naval vessels, since countries are witnessing financial globally during COVID-19 scenario.

In the wake of COVID-19 spread there is an increased vigilance globally against the consumption of animal & sea-food products, as a result marine trade and fishing activities has been disrupted due to plummet in demand for sea-food.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric ships industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global electric ships market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global electric ships market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global electric ships market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Electric Ships Market Report Highlights

By Ship Type

Commercial

Defense

By Power Source

Fully Electric

Hybrid

By Operation

Manned

Autonomous

Remotely-Driven

Key Market Players - MAN Energy Solutions SE, Siemens, BAE Systems, Corvus Energy, Kongsberg Gruppen, Leclanche SA, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Norwegian Electric Systems, ECO Marine Power Co. Ltd., Akasol AG.

