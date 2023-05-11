STD Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s STD Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “STD Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the STD diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s STD diagnostics market forecast, the STD diagnostics market is expected to reach $12.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.73%.
The growing prevalence of STDs is driving the STD diagnostics industry forward. North America is expected to hold the largest STD diagnostics industry share. Major players in the STD diagnostics global market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc.
STD Diagnostics Market Segments
1) By Type: Chlamydia Testing, Syphilis Testing, Gonorrhea Testing, Herpes Simplex Virus Testing, Human Papilloma Virus Testing, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing, Chancroid Testing, Other Types
2) By Location Of Testing: Laboratory Testing, Point Of Care (PoC) Testing
3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare
STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) diagnostics refers to analyzing and identifying infectious illnesses spread by sexual contact from an infected person to a healthy person. STD diagnostics are used to detect whether an individual has been infected with sexually transmitted diseases.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. STD Diagnostics Market Trends
4. STD Diagnostics Market Drivers And Restraints
5. STD Diagnostics Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
