Soil Active Herbicides Market Size, Share And Growth Outlook For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Soil Active Herbicides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the soil active herbicides market. As per TBRC’s soil active herbicides market forecast, the soil active herbicides market size is expected to grow to $8.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The growth in the soil active herbicides market is due to growth of the population and changing dietary preferences towards plant-based food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest soil active herbicides global market share. Major soil active herbicides companies include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., ADAMA Ltd.

Soil Active Herbicides Market Segments

• By Product Type: Synthetic Herbicides, Bio-Herbicides

• By Crop: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crops

• By Application: Pre-Plant, Pre-Emergence, Post-Emergence

• By Geography: The global soil active herbicides industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Soil active herbicides also known as weed killers are herbicides that act on seeds, roots, or shoots of undesired plants, also known as weeds. Soil active herbicides are incorporated into the soil to control the growth of weeds and unwanted plants. Herbicides get rid of weeds that will otherwise compete for light, moisture, and nutrients with the crops, affecting the quality and quantity of produce.

