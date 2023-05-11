Global Cigarette Lighter Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cigarette Lighter Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cigarette lighter market attained a value of USD 6067 million in 2022. Aided by the increase in smoking prevalence, the growing disposable income, and the expanding demand for innovative lighter designs, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 7569.51 million by 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Societe BIC S.A.

Zippo Manufacturing Company

Flamagas S.A. (Clipper)

S.T. Dupont

Cigarette lighters are portable devices used to ignite cigarettes, cigars, and other combustible materials. They come in various forms, including disposable and refillable lighters, as well as traditional flint and electronic ignition systems. Rising smoking prevalence, particularly in developing countries, is driving the growth of the cigarette lighter market.

Additionally, the increasing disposable income and the growing demand for innovative lighter designs are contributing to the market expansion. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to create new designs and features that cater to the diverse needs of consumers.

This trend has boosted the sales of cigarette lighters, propelling the market growth for cigarette lighters. With the global economy witnessing steady growth, people's disposable incomes have also increased. This has led to higher spending on smoking-related products, including cigarette lighters, thereby contributing to the expansion of the cigarette lighter market.

The rise of e-commerce and online retail platforms has facilitated the easy availability of cigarette lighters to consumers worldwide. This has increased the cigarette lighter's accessibility and reach, resulting in higher sales and further growth of the market.

The global tobacco industry has been expanding, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cigarettes and other tobacco products. This growth in the tobacco industry has a direct impact on the cigarette lighter market, as the demand for lighters is directly linked to the consumption of tobacco products.

Manufacturers are introducing multi-functional lighters that can serve multiple purposes, such as bottle openers and utility knives, in addition to igniting cigarettes. This trend has broadened the appeal of cigarette lighters, driving their sales and growth of the market for cigarette lighters.

As consumers become more aware of safety and environmental concerns, the market has witnessed an increased focus on lighters with improved safety features and the use of environmentally friendly materials. This has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards high-quality, refillable lighters, which has positively impacted the global cigarette lighter market.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on the product type, material, distribution channel, and region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Flint Cigarette Lighter

Electronic Cigarette Lighter

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Market Segregation by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Division by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxclcv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets