Global Wheat Flour Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Convenience Foods and Bakery Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wheat Flour Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheat flour market reached a value of USD 146.5 billion in 2022. Aided by increased demand for convenience foods and bakery products, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.3% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of USD 157.74 billion by 2028.

Wheat flour is a fine and coarse powder produced by grinding or milling whole wheat grain, which is a key component in many different cuisines around the world, and a vital part of the food and beverage sector. Moreover, it is the main component in a variety of goods, such as biscuits, bread, pastries and pasta.

The global wheat flour market is influenced by factors such as changing consumer preferences, population growth, and technological advancements in milling and distribution. With the widespread availability of wheat flour, many chefs, home chefs and experts alike, are experimenting with different recipes that feature wheat flour. Also, compared to flour derived from other grains, wheat flour is less expensive, making it more widely accessible to consumers from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

The rise in demand for convenience foods and bakery products has resulted in an increased consumption of wheat flour across the globe. Additionally, the growth in the has-food industry and the expansion of supermarket chains have further propelled the wheat flour market growth. It offers health advantages such as decreasing cholesterol levels, enhancing metabolism, preventing obesity, and controlling blood sugar levels. Thus, the prevalence of health-conscious consumers seeking whole grain and gluten-free alternatives has also contributed to the development of the global wheat flour market.

The Asia Pacific region is currently leading the global wheat flour market, with countries like China and India being the largest consumers. Rapid urbanisation, increased disposable income, and a shift in food habits are the primary drivers behind the market growth in this region.

Consumers in the region are switching from rice-based products to wheat-based ones due to wheat's lower carbohydrate content than rice. Also, the strong demand for wheat flour in the packaged food business and HoReCa sector is being driven by the growing popularity of western meals like pizza, burgers, and pasta, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on type, wheat type, end use, and region.

Market Breakup by Type

All-Purpose Flour

Semolina Flour

Whole Wheat Flour

High Gluten Flour

Others

Market Breakup by Wheat Type

Market Breakup by End Use

Bakery and Confectionery

Noodle and Pasta

Feed Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global wheat flour companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Conagra Brands, Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Ardent Mills LLC

The King Milling Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjuxus

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets