Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Online Learning Systems Worldwide Drives Growth

The global K-12 online tutoring market reached a value of USD 328 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing adoption of online learning systems worldwide, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 820.71 billion by 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

TAL Education Group

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Tutor Group Limited (iTutorGroup)

K-12 online tutoring refers to the provision of educational support for students in kindergarten through 12th grade via digital platforms. Online tutoring services offer personalised and interactive learning experiences, which cater to the unique needs of each student. These platforms provide a wide range of learning materials, such as quizzes, video lessons, and assessments, so as to aid students in improving their scores academically.

The growth of the global K-12 online tutoring market is propelled by various factors, such as the increasing adoption of online learning systems, technological advancements, and the growing requirements for personalised learning experiences. The widespread availability of the internet has made it possible for students and teachers to connect seamlessly, driving the growth of online tutoring services.

The demand for online tutoring continues to rise as more households gain access to high-speed internet. The proliferation of smartphones and tablets has facilitated the delivery of K-12 online tutoring services. Mobile devices enable students to access learning resources and communicate with tutors anytime and anywhere, increasing the convenience and flexibility of online tutoring and propelling the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market.

The growing competition for college admissions and scholarships has led to an increased emphasis on academic performance. This has driven the demand for supplementary education services, including online tutoring, to help students improve their grades and test scores. Many governments around the world have been actively promoting digital education and online learning. These initiatives, combined with supportive policies, have played a crucial role in fostering the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market.

K-12 online tutoring offers unparalleled flexibility in terms of scheduling and accessibility. Students can access tutoring sessions anytime and from anywhere, eliminating the need for transportation and allowing them to balance their academic commitments with other activities. This convenience has attracted a growing number of students and parents to opt for online tutoring services and boosted the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of type, application, and region.

Market Bifurcation by Type:

Structured Tutoring

On-Demand Tutoring

Market Breakup by Application:

Pre-Primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market Division by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

