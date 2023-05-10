Submit Release
Exports To USA Highest In Provincial History

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2023

Crude Oil, Potash and Canola Oil Drive Exports to the United States.

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison announced that 2022 provincial exports to the United States have hit an all-time high of $29.3 billion.

"Saskatchewan's exports continue to climb as we export the food, fuel and fertilizer that a growing world needs, this is particularly true with our province's largest trading partner, the United States which have now surpassed $29 billion," Harrison said. "This is yet another example of how Saskatchewan resources are the driver behind a strong North American economy."

Saskatchewan has a strong reputation as a safe, sustainable supplier of products and services with rich mineral resources, an efficient regulatory environment and strong investment opportunities.

The United States is Saskatchewan's largest export market, and since 2018 exports have increased by 74 per cent to $29.3 billion in 2022.

Crude oil ($13.3 billion), potash ($6.5 billion) and canola oil ($2.8 billion) are the three most common exports from Saskatchewan to the US. 

Premier Scott Moe recently returned from Washington, D.C. where he shared Saskatchewan's story to further increase trade in natural resources like potash, uranium and critical minerals necessary for global energy transition.

Saskatchewan's streak of record-breaking international exports continues, earlier this year exports to Mexico surpassed $1.0 billion dollars for the first time in provincial history.

