Community Policing Forum Leader Launches Sports Against Crime Initiative To Arrest The Increase Of Crime
A Scientology Volunteer Minister, launched a “Sports against Crime” campaign to stop the increase of crimes and get local youth involved in sports activities.
Curbing crime and drug addiction is a longstanding problem that we all dream of solving”SEDIBENG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Msebenzi Gqaloshe, Chairperson of 14 Community Policing Forums (CPF) across the Joburg and Sedibeng Municipalities and a fully trained Scientology Volunteer Minister, launched a “Sports against Crime” campaign to stop the plummeting crime statistics and get local youth involved in constructive activities.
— Executive Mayor
Joining the event were all key stakeholders such as sports clubs, Non-Profit Organizations, Scientology Volunteer Ministers, community leaders, the local Community Policing Forum, police officers from the South African Police Services as well as the Executive Mayor to support this momentous occasion.
Deeply concerned by the prevalent decay in morals and increase in crime, drug abuse, gender based violence and more, he set out to bring solutions to his beloved community of Sedibeng using skills he learned from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
The well anticipated and attended community launch was opened by the Executive Mayor who praised the initiative taken to create a positive impact in the community. “Curbing crime and drug addiction is a longstanding problem that we all dream of solving. A program like this gets our children and youth involved in constructive activities and I stand behind it! I will be working out what is needed for it to continue and eventually become an annual event where everyone can get involved. It is encouraging to meet a team such as yourselves, I like everything I am seeing today and I applaud your work to bring change,” said the Executive Mayor.
Throughout the event, the community was inspired and motivated to work together to tackle the devastating issues they face. One of the attendees who owns a Non-Profit Organization said, “Events like this are great. Seeing the community in action demonstrates that we are capable of and that we are actually doing something about the conditions we face. We have to set the right example with our behavior so that we work more together.”
According to Gqaloshe, this is only the beginning as he has bigger aspirations to improve his community. “The Scientology Volunteer Ministers enlightened me on the solutions my community needs. Since becoming a member of this program, I started seeing solutions to everything we are facing. It became quite clear how we can start to rebuild our communities. It is thanks to Scientology and the Tools for Life that I launched this program,” concluded Gqaloshe.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers hold weekly skills development workshops at Castle Kyalami and welcome all religions, races, professions etc. According to them, they are dedicated to providing individuals with practical skills they can use in improving their lives. Their motto is “Something can be done about it” as set by their founder L. Ron Hubbard, the man who wrote the Tools For Life which has assisted millions across the world.
