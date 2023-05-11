St. Johnsbury / Domestic, Vandalism & Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003515

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2023 at 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granby Rd, Granby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/10/2023 at approximately 1930 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight at an address at Granby Rd, in Granby, VT. Investigation revealed that Owen Ainsworth (21) of Granby assaulted a household member and vandalized this household members property, at this address. Troopers also learned that Ainsworth had an active warrant for his arrest for a separate incident. Ainsworth was released on conditions for the Domestic/Vandalism charges, however he was held on $200.00 bail for his arrest warrant out of Essex County.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Essex/Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Regional Correctional Complex

BAIL: $ 200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.