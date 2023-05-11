Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Domestic, Vandalism & Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003515

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2023 at 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granby Rd, Granby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief & Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth                                            

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/10/2023 at approximately 1930 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight at an address at Granby Rd, in Granby, VT. Investigation revealed that Owen Ainsworth (21) of Granby assaulted a household member and vandalized this household members property, at this address. Troopers also learned that Ainsworth had an active warrant for his arrest for a separate incident. Ainsworth was released on conditions for the Domestic/Vandalism charges, however he was held on $200.00 bail for his arrest warrant out of Essex County.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2023 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Essex/Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeastern Regional Correctional Complex   

BAIL: $ 200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury / Domestic, Vandalism & Arrest on Warrant

