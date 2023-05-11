St. Johnsbury / Domestic, Vandalism & Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003515
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/10/2023 at 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granby Rd, Granby, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief & Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/10/2023 at approximately 1930 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight at an address at Granby Rd, in Granby, VT. Investigation revealed that Owen Ainsworth (21) of Granby assaulted a household member and vandalized this household members property, at this address. Troopers also learned that Ainsworth had an active warrant for his arrest for a separate incident. Ainsworth was released on conditions for the Domestic/Vandalism charges, however he was held on $200.00 bail for his arrest warrant out of Essex County.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Essex/Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Regional Correctional Complex
BAIL: $ 200.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.