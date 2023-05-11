Introducing Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns: A Game-Changer for Memorializing Loved Ones

Urns offered by the company boast a built-in digital display that shows photos, videos, and other cherished memories.

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns is thrilled to announce the official launch of her game-changing smart urns for memorializing loved ones.Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns feature a sleek and modern design that includes a built-in digital display for displaying photos, videos, and other cherished memories. The urns can also store vital life legacies, accomplishments, recorded milestones, favorite family music, and family history, amongst others, making it a perfect keepsake memorialization urn. Mykiea M. Miller , a 29-year-old Alabama minority transgender woman and founder of the company, was inspired to create Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns while serving a prison sentence for a crime she didn't commit. In her cell in the evenings, she wrote about her business ideas and pondered how to improve herself. It finally struck her that she could use her limited resources and access to a cellphone to develop a solution to the problem of being able to couple anything with a mobile app. After approaching an innovation firm with her concept, they got to work on the legal papers. The LLC for the Mykiea Holdings Trademark Design patent enlisted the help of a designer to bring her concept to life."By making remembrance more memorable, Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns give the passing of our loved ones an innovatively technological way to echo their memory throughout the years to come, after their death," said Mykiea M. Miller. “I plan on partnering with all life insurance companies to implement the Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns as an optional purchase against any life insurance policy-based model Smart Urns. This effort aims to provide most of the things one needs to usher our dead into the next stage of humanity - respectfully, lovingly, and with the dignity they deserve.”Mykiea's goal is to make Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns the next multi-billion-dollar business in Alabama and to create 1,000 jobs for local communities.For more information about Mykiea Legacy Smart Urns, please visit https://mykiea.com/ About Mykiea M. MillerMykiea Holdings LLC, DBA Mykiea Legacy Smart Tombstone, was founded in January 2021 by a 29-year-old Alabama minority transgender woman, Mykiea M Miller. The company is a startup that provides an interactive touchscreen display on the Mykiea Legacy Smart Headstone that enables customers to upload and distribute family images straight to a loved one’s tombstone. Genealogical and ancestral history may also be accessed, right at the user’s fingertips, making this a convenient all-in-one solution.