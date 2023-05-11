DCI assisting Ida County Sheriff’s Office with death of 3-year-old
May 10, 2023
Battle Creek, Iowa - On May 4, 2023, first responders were dispatched to 500 Maple St in Battle Creek for a report of an unresponsive child. The child was transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, and then transported to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
The child died on May 5, 2023, at Children’s Hospital. An autopsy was performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner on May 6, 2023.
The Ida County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Ida County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ida County Sheriff’s Office at 712-364-3146.
