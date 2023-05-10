Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1000 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:57 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, 28-year-old Sean Brown, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).