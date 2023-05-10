Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,138 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1000 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:57 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

 

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, 28-year-old Sean Brown, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1000 Block of H Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more