Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying an additional suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the 1300 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:46 am, the victim and the suspects were arguing at the listed location. During the argument, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. A Fifth District Sergeant and a Metro Transit Officer were in the area of the listed location, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. They observed the suspects fleeing and were able to apprehend two suspects and recover two firearms. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Previously on Friday, April 21, 2023, the following arrests were made:

A 32-year-old adult male of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

A 32-year-old adult male of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

An additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.