Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 2, 2022, in the 2400 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26-year-old Marcus Lyons, of Fort Washington, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).