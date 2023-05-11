Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Division Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 1, 2023, in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:46 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.