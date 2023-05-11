Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,133 in the last 365 days.

Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1700 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:45 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/n2NnJS_TdyE

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

You just read:

Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1700 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more